Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:25 PM

New Zealand reports one new COVID-19 case in quarantine workers

New Zealand on Thursday reported a new border-related COVID-19 case who was a worker at a quarantine facility

WELLINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand on Thursday reported a new border-related COVID-19 case who was a worker at a quarantine facility.

The worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland returned a positive swab after being tested on Tuesday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

The case lives alone and travels to work with a colleague. The case's colleague is self-isolating at home and will be tested later Thursday, Bloomfield said.

Auckland public health officials have carried out scoping interviews with the case on Thursday morning to determine any locations of interest, he said.

Also on Thursday, there are 19 new positive COVID-19 cases in managed isolation to report, according to the Ministry of Health.

The newly imported oversea cases came from India, Egypt, Britain and Pakistan, and they have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, said a ministry statement.

There are also four cases which have been classified as historical. These cases were previously under investigation and have now been confirmed as historical, and therefore counted in Thursday's tally. Historical cases are deemed not infectious.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is seven. Ten previously reported cases have now recovered, and the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 95. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,199, it said.

