Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Canada Passes 4,600 - Health Ministry

Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:51 AM

The number of people who got infected with coronavirus in Canada has surpassed 4,600, and 53 of them have died from the disease, the Health Ministry said in a statement

The previous reports indicated 4,043 COVID-19 cases and 39 fatalities across the country.

"A total of 4,689 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Canada as of March 27, 2020, at 6 pm EDT (Figure 1). 53 deaths have been reported," the statement read.

The Health Ministry said that the highest number of infections was recorded in Canada's provinces of Quebec and Ontario � 2,021 and 993 respectively.

According to a report from the country's Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer, Canada's economy is facing a 5.1 percent decline in real GDP in 2020, levels unseen since 1962, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the Bank of Canada announced in a statement that it cut the overnight rate by 50 basis points to 0.25 percent in an effort to stimulate the economy.

