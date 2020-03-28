Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Canada Passes 4,600 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of people who got infected with coronavirus in Canada has surpassed 4,600, and 53 of them have died from the disease, the Health Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of people who got infected with coronavirus in Canada has surpassed 4,600, and 53 of them have died from the disease, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The previous reports indicated 4,043 COVID-19 cases and 39 fatalities across the country.

"A total of 4,689 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Canada as of March 27, 2020, at 6 pm EDT (Figure 1). 53 deaths have been reported," the statement read.

The Health Ministry said that the highest number of infections was recorded in Canada's provinces of Quebec and Ontario � 2,021 and 993 respectively.

According to a report from the country's Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer, Canada's economy is facing a 5.1 percent decline in real GDP in 2020, levels unseen since 1962, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the Bank of Canada announced in a statement that it cut the overnight rate by 50 basis points to 0.25 percent in an effort to stimulate the economy.