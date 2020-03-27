Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Exceeds 4,000 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of people who got infected with coronavirus in Canada has surpassed 4,000, and 39 of them have died from the disease, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The previous reports indicated 3,197 COVID-19 cases and 27 fatalities across the country.

"A total of 4,043 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Canada as of March 26, 2020 at 6 pm EDT (Figure 1). 39 deaths have been reported," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the highest number of infections was recorded in Canada's provinces of Quebec and Ontario � 1,629 and 858 respectively.