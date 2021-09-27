UrduPoint.com

Over Eight Million People From 15 To 70 Years Vaccinated In KP

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:48 PM

Over eight million people from 15 to 70 years vaccinated in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines to over 8.365 million people aged 15 to 70 years during the vaccination campaign from March 2021 onwards at a rate of 35.69 percent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines to over 8.365 million people aged 15 to 70 years during the vaccination campaign from March 2021 onwards at a rate of 35.69 percent.

According to the health department, vaccination of 0.50 percent of people aged 15 to 17 years, 27.60 percent of people aged 18-29 years, 47.71 people of 30-39 years of age, 50.

46 percent of people aged 40-49 years, 56.6 percent of people aged 50-59 years were vaccinated.

59.62% of people aged 60 to 69 years and 46.82 percent of people aged 70 and above have been vaccinated against the set target during this period.

Meanwhile, arrangements against Covid-19 had also been stepped up at Bacha Khan International airport and there was an effective corona screening system in place and passengers are properly tested for the disease.

