UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Organises Free Medial Camp In North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan Army organises free medial camp in North Waziristan

Pakistan Army on Monday organised medical camp at Dawegar, North Waziristan to provide free medical care facilities to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army on Monday organised medical camp at Dawegar, North Waziristan to provide free medical care facilities to people.

Doctors of the Army Medical Corps provided treatment to more than 250 patients in a free medical camp. On the occasion, medicines were distributed among patients free of cost and basic medical tests were conducted.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Muhammd Wazir appreciating the efforts of Pakistan Army in development and promotion of socio-economic actives in the region said that Army Medical Corps was providing best healthcare facilities to local people at their doorstep in remote areas by organising such camps.

He said that provision of medical facilities to the tribesmen was the top priority for which all available resources were being utilized.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Army All Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

KP food policy aims to ensure availability of nut ..

KP food policy aims to ensure availability of nutritious food : Atif Khan

2 minutes ago
 Russian artists create modern street art, graffiti ..

Russian artists create modern street art, graffiti objects in Dubai

33 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Remains of Priyantha sent to Sri ..

Sialkot lynching: Remains of Priyantha sent to Sri Lanka

36 minutes ago
 Next Astana Format Meeting on Syria to Take Place ..

Next Astana Format Meeting on Syria to Take Place in Next Few Weeks - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Discuss Energy During Visit to India, Rus ..

Putin to Discuss Energy During Visit to India, Russia's Rosneft to Sign Deals - ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI's apex body delegation visits Sri Lankan High ..

PTI's apex body delegation visits Sri Lankan High Commission, expresses condolen ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.