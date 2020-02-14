Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) employees stage protest

A large number of employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday staged a protest in front of the Council headquarters in favour of their demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A large number of employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday staged a protest in front of the Council headquarters in favour of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, speakers claimed that the PMDC and all its employees had been restored by the Islamabad High Court, but the court order was not being implemented by the administration.

They said the administration had sealed the office which was against the law. They said they would continue their protest till fulfillment of their all demands.

Meanwhile, the administration of former Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) sealed the PMDC building and took all record into custody.