UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Medical And Dental Council (PMDC) Employees Stage Protest

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) employees stage protest

A large number of employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday staged a protest in front of the Council headquarters in favour of their demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A large number of employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday staged a protest in front of the Council headquarters in favour of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, speakers claimed that the PMDC and all its employees had been restored by the Islamabad High Court, but the court order was not being implemented by the administration.

They said the administration had sealed the office which was against the law. They said they would continue their protest till fulfillment of their all demands.

Meanwhile, the administration of former Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) sealed the PMDC building and took all record into custody.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All Court

Recent Stories

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

12 minutes ago

Multan Sultans signs agreement with Urdu Point

33 minutes ago

Pak-Turkey to exchange technology, experience in s ..

10 minutes ago

Railways announced shuttle train fare for Lahore-G ..

10 minutes ago

University of Malakand (UoM) BA, BSc exams

11 minutes ago

Health department refuses to take responsibility o ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.