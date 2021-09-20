Pakistan Navy sets up free medical camps at Sindh, Balochistan coastal areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Navy in collaboration with welfare organizations on Monday established free medical camp at coastal areas of Gharo, District Thatta in Sindh and Chur Bandar in Balochistan

A dedicated team of doctors comprising ear, nose, throat (ENT), Skin and Child besides medical specialists, general surgeon, gynecologist and general duty medical officers examined the patients, Pakistan Navy media directorate tweeted.

Hundred of patients were extended free medical treatments, medicines and minor surgical procedures.

They also educated patients on common infections, personal health, child healthcare, hygiene and sanitation.