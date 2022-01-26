Pakistan reports 15 deaths due  to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

National Command and Operation Centre says that 5,196 new cases of coronavirus have surfaced in the country during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26, 2022) Pakistan reported 15 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC said that 5,196 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 51,063 tests were conducted during the said period and positivity ratio remained 10.17 percent. The data showed that 1,293 corona patients are in critical condition.