PDMA Dispatches 1470 Safety Suits, 6200 Each Face Masks, Gloves To Health Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Saturday dispatched 1470 safety suits, 6200 each gloves and face masks to health department and districts administration to counter caronavirus in the province.

Director General PDMA in a press statement here said that additional 2,400 N95 masks have also been provided to the health department besides dispatching 500 personal safety suits and 3000 masks to Buner, 3000 masks and 50 personal safety suits to district administration Swabi and a heavy generator for qurantine centre of the Khyber.

Collectively, 1,50,000 different types of masks have been sent to districts administration and concerned departments.

As many as 707 litres sanitizers, 7000 personal safety kits along with necessary goods and equipment have been sent to the districts and more safety kits and equipment are being dispatched to help health workers and people.

The DG said PDMA warehouse was fully operational and video conferencing system has been installed for close connection with all the districts.

The DG said people can contact on toll free number 080001700 of the emergency operation centre.

