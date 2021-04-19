UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Lifts Suspension On AstraZeneca Vaccine For Under 60s

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:05 PM

Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s

The Philippines has lifted a suspension on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people under 60, an official said Monday, arguing "the benefits outweigh the risk" as the country battles record infections

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Philippines has lifted a suspension on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people under 60, an official said Monday, arguing "the benefits outweigh the risk" as the country battles record infections.

Several countries suspended use of the drug after it was linked to rare but serious blood clotting.

Most have subsequently resumed after the European Medicines Agency, emphasised the benefits of the jab, judging it "safe and effective".

Philippine Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said the drug regulator had recommended "extra precautions" for administering the shot to people with certain existing health conditions.

"We need to recall that only a very small percentage of the population is affected by adverse effects from AstraZeneca," Vergeire told reporters.

"We will come up with guidelines on the use of AstraZeneca to include these different precautions that was stated by the food and Drug Administration." The Philippines has received around three million doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far -- the vast majority from China's Sinovac.

It also got 525,600 AstraZeneca doses through the Covax programme, according to official data.

The country expects another three million AstraZeneca doses in the coming months.

More than 1.2 million people have received their first dose of a vaccine, most of them health workers, official data shows.

Fewer than 200,000 people are fully vaccinated seven weeks after inoculations started.

President Rodrigo Duterte's government has been skewered by critics over its handling of the pandemic and efforts to secure vaccines.

A lockdown in the capital and four surrounding provinces has been in place for the past three weeks in a bid to curb the spread of the virus and decongest hospitals.

The roughly three million vaccine doses received so far represent a fraction of the shots Manila has been negotiating with seven manufacturers to secure.

The bulk of the supply is not expected until later this year.

But Duterte said last week he did not know when the country would have enough doses to vaccinate everyone, warning "many more will die".

The Philippines recorded more than 9,600 new infections on Monday, taking its caseload to 945,745, including just over 16,000 deaths.

Related Topics

China Rosario Manila Philippines From Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

Special Russian Plane Lands in Prague as 18 Expell ..

9 minutes ago

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

14 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

17 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.