Polio Drive Kicks Off In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:22 PM

Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

A five-day anti-polio drive began in the district, during which 524,706 children under the age of five will be administered vaccine

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive began in the district, during which 524,706 children under the age of five will be administered vaccine.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqir on Saturday inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children at DHQ Teaching Hospital.

Taking to journalists, she said 2,548 polio teams were formed to achieve 100 per cent target.

She said 5,488 polio workers would go door-to-door to administered polio vaccine. The DC said during the campaign children over the age of six months would also be administered Vitamin-A drops.

Naila Baqir urged parents to cooperate with special teams and play their role for polio-free country.

