Polio drive starts in all 33 districts of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Balochistan Rashid Razzaq has said that four days Polio campaign have started on Monday in all 33 districts of Balochistan. All preparations have been completed for the Anti-Polio drive in Balochistan.

"More than 2.5 million children of less than five years would be administered with polio drops, during the anti-polio drive launched in the province, EOC said.

As many as 10585 teams have been deployed to vaccinate children under the age of five," Rashid Razzaq said adding that at least 8988 mobile teams, 941 fixed and 594 transit teams have been tasked in whole province to make sure that all children are administered with polio drops.

"In order to ensure strict security to prevent any unforeseen situation, Balochistan Levies force, Police and Frontier Corps (FC) have also been deployed by the provincial government to protect the polio workers," he noted adding religious scholars are also taking part to persuade the parents who normally refuse to administer the polio drops.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two endemic countries still having polio cases. In recent year, 23 polio cases in Balochistan and overall, 79 polio cases were reported in Pakistan.

The efforts of the front line workers are admirable, yet we have further to stop the virus circulation and save our children, concluded Rashid Razzaq.

