Portugal report record 65,000 daily COVID-19 infections

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Portugal recorded 65,578 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a new record of daily infections, according to data released by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).Now the total infections reached 2,377,818 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily epidemiological bulletin also showed 42 more deaths from complications related to COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 19,703 since March 2020. More than 4.5 million people have already received the booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, said the DGS, adding that 8.7 million residents in Portugal have received the complete Primary vaccination so far.

The Higher Technical Institute (IST) of the University of Lisbon said in a report that all Portuguese people will be immunized after the current wave of the pandemic, adding that COVID-19 will evolve to become a disease like the flu or herpes.

"Between vaccination and infection, after the end of February the entire population will have some immunity to the virus," said the report of the IST pandemic monitoring working group.

The document also stresses that "herd immunity cannot be achieved and this virus will become part of future concerns, such as seasonal flu and many other diseases".