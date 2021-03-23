UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Inquiry Into UKs COVID-19 Handling Will Depend On Circumstances - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 04:36 PM

Public Inquiry Into UKs COVID-19 Handling Will Depend on Circumstances - Health Minister

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that the timing of a public inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on "circumstances," although he admitted that mistakes were made at the start of the outbreak one year ago

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that the timing of a public inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on "circumstances," although he admitted that mistakes were made at the start of the outbreak one year ago.

"It depends on circumstances," Hancock told ITV's Good Morning Britain show when asked whether the investigation requested by the country's political opposition and the general public would come before the fall or within a year.

He admitted, however, that mistakes were made at the beginning of the outbreak, such as the assumption that people could not pass the virus on unless they have symptoms.

The importance of having "onshore" supplies of personal protection equipment (PPE) for health and care workers was another lesson learned, Hancock said, adding that now, 70 percent of the country's PPE, other than gloves, is manufactured in the United Kingdom.

"We've learned a lot as a society," the health secretary said on the day the UK is marking the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown with a tribute to the memory of those who fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government is facing mounting pressure from the opposition and the public to investigate the handling of the pandemic, as data shows that delays in imposing lockdowns had led to tens of thousands of coronavirus-related deaths.

Commenting on the first anniversary of the lockdown, Labour lawmaker Rachel Reeves, who is also the shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said authorities owe the inquiry to "those whose lives have been lost to learn the lessons from the pandemic and to build a stronger more secure future for our country."

On what is called a national day of reflection, memorial ceremonies will be held across the country, including a minute's silence at noon. At 20:00 GMT, people will be invited to light candles or lanterns as a sign of respect for the memory of the victims of the pandemic.

The initiative to hold on March 23 a national day of reflection, supported by the UK authorities, was proposed by the Marie Curie charity that helps people with terminal illnesses and their families.

Over the past year, the death toll from the coronavirus in the UK has risen from 364 to around 126,000, making it the fifth worst-affected country after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.

Related Topics

India Lancaster Hancock Brazil United Kingdom United States Mexico March From Government Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi to present world prem ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow Retains Right to Tit-for-Tat Response to Bu ..

1 minute ago

Spain to extend use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccin ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Maria Zakharova Says Bulgaria's 'Russian ..

1 minute ago

AstraZeneca might rely on 'outdated' data: US agen ..

6 minutes ago

FEATURE - Yoruba People Bid to Draw Nigerian Leade ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.