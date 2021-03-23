Public Inquiry Into UKs COVID-19 Handling Will Depend on Circumstances - Health Minister

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that the timing of a public inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on "circumstances," although he admitted that mistakes were made at the start of the outbreak one year ago

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that the timing of a public inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on "circumstances," although he admitted that mistakes were made at the start of the outbreak one year ago.

"It depends on circumstances," Hancock told ITV's Good Morning Britain show when asked whether the investigation requested by the country's political opposition and the general public would come before the fall or within a year.

He admitted, however, that mistakes were made at the beginning of the outbreak, such as the assumption that people could not pass the virus on unless they have symptoms.

The importance of having "onshore" supplies of personal protection equipment (PPE) for health and care workers was another lesson learned, Hancock said, adding that now, 70 percent of the country's PPE, other than gloves, is manufactured in the United Kingdom.

"We've learned a lot as a society," the health secretary said on the day the UK is marking the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown with a tribute to the memory of those who fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government is facing mounting pressure from the opposition and the public to investigate the handling of the pandemic, as data shows that delays in imposing lockdowns had led to tens of thousands of coronavirus-related deaths.

Commenting on the first anniversary of the lockdown, Labour lawmaker Rachel Reeves, who is also the shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said authorities owe the inquiry to "those whose lives have been lost to learn the lessons from the pandemic and to build a stronger more secure future for our country."

On what is called a national day of reflection, memorial ceremonies will be held across the country, including a minute's silence at noon. At 20:00 GMT, people will be invited to light candles or lanterns as a sign of respect for the memory of the victims of the pandemic.

The initiative to hold on March 23 a national day of reflection, supported by the UK authorities, was proposed by the Marie Curie charity that helps people with terminal illnesses and their families.

Over the past year, the death toll from the coronavirus in the UK has risen from 364 to around 126,000, making it the fifth worst-affected country after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.