LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) while taking action against quackery, has sealed six centres of quacks during the last one week.

The PHC closed down the Family Welfare Clinic and Majeed Homeopathic Health Clinic as the practitioners were indulged in quackery.

Moreover, Mian Dental Clinic, Amin Clinic, Farzand Clinic and Younus Dental Clinic were also sealed.