Risk of dengue outbreak increases during monsoon season: DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya directed concerned departments to remain vigilant as the risk of dengue mosquito outbreak increases during monsoon season.

While addressing the district emergency response committee meeting here on Thursday,he said that the weather was favorable for dengue growth,therefore, the departments as well as public should adopt all precautionary measures.

The meeting was informed that the health department has intensified anti-dengue activities in the districtOn the occasion,CEO health authority Dr Sohail Qazi,DHO Dr Asad Aslam and Dr Ayesha besides field staff were also present.