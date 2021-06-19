UrduPoint.com
Russia Adds 17,906 COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 04:56 PM

Russia adds 17,906 COVID-19 cases

Russia has reported another 17,906 COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour period, according to the official data released Saturday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :- Russia has reported another 17,906 COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour period, according to the official data released Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,299,215.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 466 to 128,911 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 10,684 to 4,861,343.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 9,120 new cases, taking its total to 1,278,265.

According to official data, 33,923,089 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Saturday.

