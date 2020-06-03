Russia adds 8,536 cases, total now 432,277

(@FahadShabbir)

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW -- Russia has confirmed 8,536 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total to 432,277, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Wednesday.

The death toll increased by 178 to 5,215, while 195,957 people have recovered, including 8,972 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

VIENTIANE -- Two more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday.

Two out of three remaining COVID-19 patients in Mittaphab Hospital were permitted to return home after being tested negative for the virus in the second round of testing, according to the Center of Information and education for Health under Lao Ministry of Health.

JERUSALEM -- Israel has learned a lot from China in combating COVID-19 pandemic and hopes there will be more scientific cooperation between Israel and China in the future, an Israeli expert said recently.

"If I have to make a list of why we had such good results in Israel, part of it is because we were able to learn from China," Dina Ben-Yehuda, dean of school of Medicine at Hebrew University, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

GUANGZHOU -- The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou will host an international expo featuring anti-epidemic supplies on June 10, the municipal government said on Tuesday.

The expo has attracted more than 400 enterprises, as well as 65 consulates and 30 foreign commerce groups based in Guangzhou, said Yang Yong, director of the Guangzhou branch of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 49 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,590.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for three straight days due to small cluster infections from religious gatherings in the metropolitan area.