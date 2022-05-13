Russia Ready to Assist North Korea in Fighting COVID-19 - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 05:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Russia will promptly consider North Korea's request, if any, for assistance in fighting COVID-19, as the country is facing the first-ever wave of the disease and has no experience with the infection, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that North Korea has already registered over 18,000 COVID-19 cases in the country, including eight fatalities.

"Our North Korean friends are well aware that we have different vaccines and that we have the wealth of experience in fighting COVID-19, experience in mobilizing the health system.

So, if there are relevant requests from Pyongyang, they will certainly be promptly considered," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that as of now, he has no information about such appeals from North Korea.

On Thursday, North Korea announced the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the situation as an emergency and introduced a lockdown.

