Russia Reports Record Daily Covid Deaths: Official Tally

Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:23 PM

Russia said Wednesday 1,028 people died of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a new record, as President Vladimir Putin mulls introducing nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of the virus

The country recorded 25,231 new virus cases, according to an official government tally.

