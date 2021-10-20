Russia reports record daily Covid deaths: official tally

Russia said Wednesday 1,028 people died of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a new record, as President Vladimir Putin mulls introducing nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of the virus

The country recorded 25,231 new virus cases, according to an official government tally.