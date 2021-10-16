Russia Sees Record Number of Daily COVID-19 Cases, Deaths - Response Center

Russia has registered a record number of daily COVID-19 cases in the past day, with a further 33,208 people falling ill since Friday, the coronavirus response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Russia has registered a record number of daily COVID-19 cases in the past day, with a further 33,208 people falling ill since Friday, the coronavirus response center said Saturday.

Virus-related deaths were at an all-time high after a further 1,002 patients lost their lives to the viral disease, the authority estimated.

The death toll now stands at 222,315.

Nearly 8 million Russians have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Moscow leads in terms of new infections, with 6,545 people falling ill in the past 24 hours, followed by St. Petersburg with 3,088 cases and the Moscow region with 2,403 cases.

The number of coronavirus patients dismissed from clinics in the past day has climbed by 21,883, raising the total to 6,981,907.