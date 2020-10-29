Russian Emergencies Ministry humanitarian convoy carrying medicines and medical equipment, has arrived in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the press service of the LPR Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian Emergencies Ministry humanitarian convoy carrying medicines and medical equipment, has arrived in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the press service of the LPR Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik.

"The 99th convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has arrived in Lugansk," the press service said.

According to the statement, six vehicles of the convoy delivered 50 tonnes of medical equipment and medicines to local residents.

Earlier in the day, another convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 65 tonnes of medicines and equipment to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The previous batch of humanitarian aid arrived in Donbas on August 27. Since August 2014, when Russia sent the first batch of humanitarian cargo to Donbas, the area has received over 85,000 tonnes of aid brought there by 99 convoys of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.