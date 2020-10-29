UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Emergencies Ministry's Convoy With Medicines Arrives In Luhansk

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:36 PM

Russian Emergencies Ministry's Convoy With Medicines Arrives in Luhansk

Russian Emergencies Ministry humanitarian convoy carrying medicines and medical equipment, has arrived in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the press service of the LPR Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian Emergencies Ministry humanitarian convoy carrying medicines and medical equipment, has arrived in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the press service of the LPR Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik.

"The 99th convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has arrived in Lugansk," the press service said.

According to the statement, six vehicles of the convoy delivered 50 tonnes of medical equipment and medicines to local residents.

Earlier in the day, another convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 65 tonnes of medicines and equipment to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The previous batch of humanitarian aid arrived in Donbas on August 27. Since August 2014, when Russia sent the first batch of humanitarian cargo to Donbas, the area has received over 85,000 tonnes of aid brought there by 99 convoys of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Luhansk Donetsk August

Recent Stories

88 new Coronavirus cases reported in KP

4 minutes ago

Philippines reports 1,761 new COVID-19 infections

4 minutes ago

First lady urges women to take breast cancer serio ..

4 minutes ago

Tanzania opposition loses key seats in vote marred ..

4 minutes ago

Colombia Extends Selective Isolation Amid COVID-19 ..

8 minutes ago

Rangers seizes huge quantity of NCP items

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.