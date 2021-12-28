Russian Health Ministry Recommends Sputnik Vaccine for Adolescents in New COVID Guidelines

The Russian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that its updated recommendations for COVID-19 prevention and treatment include the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that its updated recommendations for COVID-19 prevention and treatment include the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

Earlier in the day, the ministry issued the new version of the recommendations.

"The recommendation on specific prevention measures for COVID-19 include the Gam-COVID-Vac-M for children over 12," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the guidelines also have information on new COVID-19 treatments such as the MIR 19 etiotropic drug, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, as well as updated information on favipiravir, which can now be used through intravenous infusion.

Sputnik M, a coronavirus vaccine for adolescents aged 12-17, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry in late November.