MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russia's Nanolek pharmaceutical company is currently at an early proof-of-concept stage of developing a combined vaccine against COVID-19 and flu, it is exploring the possibility of creating such a drug, Nanolek President Vladimir Khristenko announced on Friday.

"We have plans to develop a combined vaccine against the coronavirus and influenza," Khristenko told reporters.

The company is still considering the possibility of creating such a vaccine, Nanolek chief specified.

"We are talking about a vaccine made through recombinant technology, not an inactivated one. This is a different development. I will emphasize once again that this is still at the stage of the so-called proof-of-concept, which means we must first understand if this format works or not," Khristenko added.