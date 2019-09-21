UrduPoint.com
Secretary Announces Free Diagnostic Tests For Dengue Patients

Sumaira FH 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has announced providing all diagnostic test free-of-cost for dengue patients in all district headquarters (DHQ) and tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals across Punjab.

In this connection, the department had issued notification to all DHQ and THQ hospitals.

He directed all concerned officials for displaying the decision of free diagnostic tests at prominent places in hospitals and health facilities for the people.

