Secretary announces free diagnostic tests for dengue patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has announced providing all diagnostic test free-of-cost for dengue patients in all district headquarters (DHQ) and tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals across Punjab

In this connection, the department had issued notification to all DHQ and THQ hospitals.

He directed all concerned officials for displaying the decision of free diagnostic tests at prominent places in hospitals and health facilities for the people.