Secy health warns three CEOs on poor performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Zahid Akhtar Zaman warned to the CEOs of three districts, including Bahawalpur Muzaffargarh and Gujranwala , for improving their performance.

He was presiding over all CEOs monthly conference at DG Health Services Office here on Friday. Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Irfan Mehmin, Additional Secretary Development Dr Saeed Ghuman, Dr Shehnaz, Dr Khalid, Dr Yadullah and CEOs of all districts were also present.

The meeting reviewed health facilities being provided to patients of public sector hospitals in districts.

The secretary also appreciated the performance of CEOs of Toba Tek Sindh, Sialkot, Jhelum, Narowal and Sahiwal districts.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that CEOs showing poor performance would be removed from their posts immediately. He stressed all CEOs to ensure 100 per cent availability of medicines in hospitals, biometric attendance, cleanliness condition and better looking after of patients.

He said proper arrangements of medicines and vaccines should be made in emergencies of the government sector hospitals for possible flood-hit districts.

He said that measures should be taken for protecting from dengue by evolving special surveillance plan during monsoon season.

He further directed to take all necessary steps for making anti-polio campaign successful in all the districts.