UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shedding Tears Highly Beneficial For Health, Reduces Lethal Consequences Of Depression

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Shedding tears highly beneficial for health, reduces lethal consequences of depression

If laughter is good for health crying is highly beneficial too as it prevents one from potential health hazards.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :If laughter is good for health crying is highly beneficial too as it prevents one from potential health hazards.

Medically, tears act as safety valve by releasing excess stress hormones, if left unchecked, chronic elevated levels of these hormones can cause physical ailments and play havoc with mood.

Further, as stress often precedes a good cry, the sense of calm often felt afterwards is at least in part due to hormonal release.

Besides physical benefits, research shows that eighty five (85%) percent women and seventy three (73 %) men feel less sad and angry after shedding some tears.

"If there is a reason to cry, don't hold the tears back as by doing so there will be lethal consequences," advised Dr. Sanober, a health expert.

Dr. Sanober said, "Crying relieves stress," and, she elaborated, "chronic stress can increase the risk of heart attacks, damage certain areas of the brain, contribute to digestive issues like ulcers and cause tension headaches and migraine beside other health issues.

She continued, it is said ,"Humans ability to cry has survival value, that is true as crying lowers blood pressure; Tears remove toxins from the body that is tears help humans eliminate stress hormones (Cortisole) Tears, she added reduce manganese whose elevated levels could be associated with anxiety irritability and aggression.

"Manganese is a mineral which affects mood and is found significantly in greater concentrations in tears than in blood serum.

Men rarely cry that is why they get more angry and frustrated and consequently suicide rate is higher in men than in women, Dr. Sanober said and added, "during childhood do not forbid your son from crying so that he may become a tension free man.

"Crying lessons depression so one should cry bitterly when frustrated," she added .

Moreover, she said tears were antibacterial and cleared the eyes of infections and dust particles.

Different medical researches endorsing Dr. Sanober's point of view categorize the tears in three different types 1) Reflex tears: These clear debris like smoke and dust from your eyes; 2)Continuous tears:Lubricate your eyes and help protect them from infection; continuous tears contain 98% water; 3) Emotional tears: Emotional tears contain stress hormones and other toxins and hence this type of tears flush toxins out of body.

Health experts however, cautioned against shedding extra tears.

Related Topics

Suicide Man May Women From Blood Sad Depression

Recent Stories

Two killed, other two injured in separate incident ..

1 minute ago

Output of light commercial vehicles goes down 16.1 ..

1 minute ago

Some 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon ..

1 minute ago

Two injured in roof collapse incident in Multan

1 minute ago

Theatre Wallay to organize two parallel acting cla ..

54 minutes ago

Martyr Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan laid to rest

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.