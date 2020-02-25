Shifa to build 250-bed hospital in Faisalabad

Shifa International Hospitals Limited on Monday joined hands with Interloop Holdings (Pvt.) Limited to build a 250-bed tertiary care hospital to provide specialized healthcare facilities to the residents of Faisalabad and surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):Shifa International Hospitals Limited on Monday joined hands with Interloop Holdings (Pvt.) Limited to build a 250-bed tertiary care hospital to provide specialized healthcare facilities to the residents of Faisalabad and surrounding areas.

The total cost of the project is Rs 4.2 billion which will be managed by Rs 2.86 billion as equity investment while Rs 1.34 billion through debt financing.

Speaking at signing ceremony of subscription and shareholders' agreements, Dr Habib ur Rahman, Chairman Board of Directors, Shifa Hospital said that the hospital envisions to focus on capacity building through professional human capital, investing into latest medical technologies, good corporate governance, and health financing to further strengthen healthcare delivery systems to benefit people of Pakistan.

Dr Manzoor H.

Qazi, CEO Shifa said that a new and modern hospital will be instrumental to serve larger populations of Faisalabad and surrounding cities as well. He said, that first such agreement was signed between Shifa and Interloop in December 2019 to invest in the equity of Shifa Medical Center Islamabad (Private) Limited, as a day care ambulatory center in Islamabad.

He thanked HBL team which had a key role to facilitate investment and financing arrangement between Shifa and Interloop.

Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman and CEO Interloop Holdings (Pvt.) Limited reiterated that Interloop believed in contributing to the society and communities by investing into ethical and sustainable business models.

He said that Interloop, having its origin from Faisalabad, was duty-bound to bring state of the art health facilities for the people of Faisalabad.