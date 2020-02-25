UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shifa To Build 250-bed Hospital In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:01 AM

Shifa to build 250-bed hospital in Faisalabad

Shifa International Hospitals Limited on Monday joined hands with Interloop Holdings (Pvt.) Limited to build a 250-bed tertiary care hospital to provide specialized healthcare facilities to the residents of Faisalabad and surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):Shifa International Hospitals Limited on Monday joined hands with Interloop Holdings (Pvt.) Limited to build a 250-bed tertiary care hospital to provide specialized healthcare facilities to the residents of Faisalabad and surrounding areas.

The total cost of the project is Rs 4.2 billion which will be managed by Rs 2.86 billion as equity investment while Rs 1.34 billion through debt financing.

Speaking at signing ceremony of subscription and shareholders' agreements, Dr Habib ur Rahman, Chairman Board of Directors, Shifa Hospital said that the hospital envisions to focus on capacity building through professional human capital, investing into latest medical technologies, good corporate governance, and health financing to further strengthen healthcare delivery systems to benefit people of Pakistan.

Dr Manzoor H.

Qazi, CEO Shifa said that a new and modern hospital will be instrumental to serve larger populations of Faisalabad and surrounding cities as well. He said, that first such agreement was signed between Shifa and Interloop in December 2019 to invest in the equity of Shifa Medical Center Islamabad (Private) Limited, as a day care ambulatory center in Islamabad.

He thanked HBL team which had a key role to facilitate investment and financing arrangement between Shifa and Interloop.

Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman and CEO Interloop Holdings (Pvt.) Limited reiterated that Interloop believed in contributing to the society and communities by investing into ethical and sustainable business models.

He said that Interloop, having its origin from Faisalabad, was duty-bound to bring state of the art health facilities for the people of Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad Business December 2019 From Agreement Habib Bank Limited Shifa International Hospitals Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

3 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

48 minutes ago

Helpline 1166 established for public safety from c ..

16 minutes ago

WHO Calls on International Community to Prepare fo ..

16 minutes ago

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Fund signs $25 million project financing a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.