Singapore reports 2,079 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Singapore recorded 2,079 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 257,510, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:Singapore recorded 2,079 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 257,510, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

Of the new cases, 2,030 were reported in the community and 40 in migrant worker dormitories while nine were imported cases.

A total of 1,365 cases are currently hospitalized. Of them 203 cases require oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 34 are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 59 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 56.1 percent, said the MOH.

An additional six deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 678.