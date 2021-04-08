Thailand reports new COVID-19 case spike, total caseload tops 30,000

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:07 PM

Thailand on Thursday reported 405 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase in two months and taking the country's total caseload to 30,310, after new clusters involving entertainment venues led to an increase in infections in the capital Bangkok

BANGKOK, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday reported 405 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase in two months and taking the country's total caseload to 30,310, after new clusters involving entertainment venues led to an increase in infections in the capital Bangkok.

Of the new confirmed cases, 391 were domestic infections while 14 others were imported cases, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a press conference.

Taweesin said 95 of the new cases were detected in Bangkok, while 146 were confirmed in Narathiwat as a cluster spread at a prison of the southernmost province.

The government is also considering to temporarily close entertainment venues in 41 of the country's 77 provinces in response to the latest domestic spread, Taweesin said.

No new death was reported Thursday, leaving the total death toll at 95, according to Taweesin.

As of Thursday, Thailand's total caseload has risen to 30,310, with 27,133 of which being domestic infections while 3,177 others being imported cases.

So far, 28,101 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 2,114 others are currently hospitalized.

