Tokyo Registers New Single-Day Record Of Over 5,000 COVID-19 Cases - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:50 PM
The Japanese capital of Tokyo, which is currently hosting the Olympic Games, registered a new single-day record of over 5,000 COVID-19 cases, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in the government
Just on Wednesday, Tokyo reported its previous record of 4,166 coronavirus cases.
Japan is experiencing a sharp increase in new infections. On Wednesday, the country registered its single-day record of 14,200 new cases.