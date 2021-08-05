UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Registers New Single-Day Record Of Over 5,000 COVID-19 Cases - Reports

The Japanese capital of Tokyo, which is currently hosting the Olympic Games, registered a new single-day record of over 5,000 COVID-19 cases, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in the government

Just on Wednesday, Tokyo reported its previous record of 4,166 coronavirus cases.

Japan is experiencing a sharp increase in new infections. On Wednesday, the country registered its single-day record of 14,200 new cases.

