UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Palestine Rises By 10 To 171 - Government Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:32 PM

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Palestine Rises by 10 to 171 - Government Spokesman

Palestine has registered 10 more coronavirus cases in the country, and now the total number of those infected has reached 171, a spokesman for the Palestinian government Ibrahim Melhem said on Friday

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Palestine has registered 10 more coronavirus cases in the country, and now the total number of those infected has reached 171, a spokesman for the Palestinian government Ibrahim Melhem said on Friday.

"Ten COVID-19 cases were recorded. This brings the total to 171," Melhem said.

He added that the new patients were in the city of Tulkarm, and in the towns of Biddu, Qatanna and Hizma.

Meanwhile, 250 Palestinian workers arrived from Israel overnight, but their test results will only be announced in the next few hours, he said.

Meanwhile, the Omani health ministry said that the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the sultanate has increased by 21 to 252, with 57 patients having recovered. The death stands at one.

Earlier in the day, the Moroccan health ministry registered 27 more COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of people infected to 735, including 34 recoveries and 47 deaths. The ministry also said that only 13 patients had been taken to a hospital, while the rest were getting treatment at home.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with Gulberg Greens for provision o ..

31 seconds ago

Lesotho PM says rivals plotting to oust him, order ..

1 minute ago

Poor nations need COVID-19 research to avoid syste ..

1 minute ago

Premier League stars in firing line over taking pa ..

1 minute ago

Hazara division has 24 confirmed coronavirus patie ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Zalmi Foundation Corona Virus Donation

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.