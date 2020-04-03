Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Palestine Rises by 10 to 171 - Government Spokesman

Palestine has registered 10 more coronavirus cases in the country, and now the total number of those infected has reached 171, a spokesman for the Palestinian government Ibrahim Melhem said on Friday

"Ten COVID-19 cases were recorded. This brings the total to 171," Melhem said.

He added that the new patients were in the city of Tulkarm, and in the towns of Biddu, Qatanna and Hizma.

Meanwhile, 250 Palestinian workers arrived from Israel overnight, but their test results will only be announced in the next few hours, he said.

Meanwhile, the Omani health ministry said that the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the sultanate has increased by 21 to 252, with 57 patients having recovered. The death stands at one.

Earlier in the day, the Moroccan health ministry registered 27 more COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of people infected to 735, including 34 recoveries and 47 deaths. The ministry also said that only 13 patients had been taken to a hospital, while the rest were getting treatment at home.