UrduPoint.com

UK Records More Than 51,000 New Corona-virus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 04:28 PM

UK records more than 51,000 new corona-virus cases

Britain registered 51,342 new COVID-19 infections bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 10,610,958, according to official figures released Wednesday

LONDON, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Britain registered 51,342 new COVID-19 infections bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 10,610,958, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The country also reported a further 161 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 145,987, with 7,317 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

The vast majority of these infections are likely to be the Delta variant, although Omicron cases are climbing also.

Earlier Wednesday, a further 131 cases of the new Omicron COVID variant have been reported in Britain, taking the total to 568, British health authorities confirmed.

Scientists have called on the government to take more action and are urging people to be more cautious as Omicron cases continue to rise in the country.

More than 89 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 37 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a corona-virus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

Related Topics

Russia China Germany United States Government

Recent Stories

SAU Sub Campus first batch passed out

SAU Sub Campus first batch passed out

1 minute ago
 UK's Johnson welcomes second child with wife Carri ..

UK's Johnson welcomes second child with wife Carrie

1 minute ago
 Kohli's ODI 'sacking' inevitable, say Indian media ..

Kohli's ODI 'sacking' inevitable, say Indian media

1 minute ago
 Booster shot provides protection against Omicron: ..

Booster shot provides protection against Omicron: Pfizer

1 minute ago
 National survey finds consumer, business confidenc ..

National survey finds consumer, business confidence of Filipinos in UAE at all-t ..

29 minutes ago
 Putin Thanks Merkel for Many Years of Cooperation ..

Putin Thanks Merkel for Many Years of Cooperation - Kremlin

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.