U.S. confirms first monkeypox case in 2022

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) --:The United States has confirmed a case of monkeypox on Wednesday, the first case of the rare virus identified in the country in 2022.

The infection was found in an adult man in Massachusetts who recently traveled to Canada. Massachusetts health officials said the case "poses no risk to the public." Officials said initial testing was completed on Tuesday, and labs of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the infection as monkeypox on Wednesday afternoon.

Scientists at the CDC are collaborating with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to investigate this case of monkeypox.

The CDC said it is also tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox that have been reported within the past two weeks in several countries including Portugal, Spain, and Britain.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers in the country to be on the alert for patients who have symptoms consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have a certain travel history or specific risk factors for monkeypox.