UrduPoint.com

U.S. COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 1918 Flu Estimates

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:35 PM

U.S. COVID-19 fatalities surpass 1918 flu estimates

U.S. COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday surpassed 675,000, the estimated U.S. fatalities from the 1918 influenza pandemic

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:U.S. COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday surpassed 675,000, the estimated U.S. fatalities from the 1918 influenza pandemic.

As of 4:21 p.m. ET on Monday, 675,446 Americans were killed due to COVID-19, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Total COVID-19 cases in the country were over 42 million.

The fatalities are expected to continue to rise as the country is currently experiencing another wave of new infections, fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant.

"The number of reported deaths from COVID in the US will surpass the toll of the 1918 flu pandemic this month. We cannot become hardened to the continuing, and largely preventable, tragedy," tweeted Tom Frieden, the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Sept. 13.

The 1918 flu killed an estimated 675,000 Americans, according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention. It was considered America's most lethal pandemic in recent history up until now. Enditem

Related Topics

Influenza From Million P

Recent Stories

Natural gas to play pivotal role in powering UAE&# ..

Natural gas to play pivotal role in powering UAE&#039;s economic growth for next ..

11 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Ra ..

National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Rawalpindi

17 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Sarkissian, Pashinyan on Armen ..

Putin Congratulates Sarkissian, Pashinyan on Armenia Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan revives country's sinking economy: G ..

PM Imran Khan revives country's sinking economy: Gill

5 minutes ago
 India reports 26,115 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 26,115 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 14,345 new COVID-19 cases, 301 ne ..

Malaysia reports 14,345 new COVID-19 cases, 301 new deaths

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.