Uzbekistan Sees Record Daily COVID-19 Cases Since January

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:41 PM

Uzbekistan sees record daily COVID-19 cases since January

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rose by 843 in the past 24 hours to 126,627, the highest daily count since the beginning of this year, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The Central Asian nation also reported eight new corona-virus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide death toll to 853.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that over 6 million doses of vaccines have been used, and more than 1.1 million people have been fully vaccinated.

More Stories From Health

