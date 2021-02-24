UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Drive Against Covid-19 Launched In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

Vaccination drive against Covid-19 launched in Bajaur

An anti-coronavirus vaccination drive for the frontline workers was launched in the district here on Wednesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An anti-coronavirus vaccination drive for the frontline workers was launched in the district here on Wednesday.

For this purpose, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fiyaz Sherpao inaugurated an anti-corona vaccination counter in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khaar.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, he said that 500 vaccines had been provided for the district to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers in the first phase. He urged people to strictly observe prescribed precautionary measures to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Several officials of relevant departments including DHO Dr Adnan, DMS, DHQ Dr Naseeb Gul, paramedics and nurses were present in the ceremony where several healthcare workers received the first dose of covid-19 vaccine.

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

11 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

14 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

21 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.