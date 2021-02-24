Vaccination drive against Covid-19 launched in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An anti-coronavirus vaccination drive for the frontline workers was launched in the district here on Wednesday.

For this purpose, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fiyaz Sherpao inaugurated an anti-corona vaccination counter in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khaar.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, he said that 500 vaccines had been provided for the district to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers in the first phase. He urged people to strictly observe prescribed precautionary measures to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Several officials of relevant departments including DHO Dr Adnan, DMS, DHQ Dr Naseeb Gul, paramedics and nurses were present in the ceremony where several healthcare workers received the first dose of covid-19 vaccine.