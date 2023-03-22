UrduPoint.com

World Tuberculosis Day To Be Observed On March 24

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 09:56 PM

World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

Like other parts of the globe, World Tuberculosis Day will also be observed in Pakistan on March 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Tuberculosis Day will also be observed in Pakistan on March 24.

Various activities have been planned to observe the day by health organizations to educate people about the disease.

According to health experts, TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious killers.

They added, "Each day, over 4,100 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease." Thy said that tuberculosis is caused by a bacteria that most often affects the lungs.

It is transmitted via the air by infected people, like by coughing.

They said that there is a need to catalyse investment and action to accelerate the development of new tools, especially new TB vaccines.

"The massive investment into Covid-19 research, which resulted in safe and effective vaccines and treatments, could serve as an inspiration for the fight against TB," said health experts.

They said investments are needed to develop and expand access to the most innovative services and tools to prevent, detect and treat TB that could save millions of lives each year.

Related Topics

Pakistan World March Million

Recent Stories

Hackers Attack Italian Transport Services - Report ..

Hackers Attack Italian Transport Services - Reports

58 seconds ago
 US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign We ..

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign Weather - Report

11 minutes ago
 Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland ..

Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland - Foreign Ministry

11 minutes ago
 Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Clo ..

Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Closure - Transport Ministry

7 minutes ago
 Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease ..

Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease Drug Access - Health Minister

7 minutes ago
 Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain ..

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain Deal' - Ankara

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.