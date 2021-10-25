UrduPoint.com

Zika Virus Case Reported In Northern India

Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:49 PM

Zika virus case reported in northern India

A new Zika virus case was detected in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, said a Press Trust of India (PTI) report

NEW DELHI, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) -- A new Zika virus case was detected in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, said a Press Trust of India (PTI) report.

The patient is reportedly an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

After the patient began showing mysterious symptoms, his blood samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) situated in the southwestern city of Pune, said the media report.

The report quoted a senior medical officer as saying that the patient had been suffering from fever for the past many days.

After the detection of the case, samples of more than 20 people who came into contact with the patient have been sent to NIV for examination.

