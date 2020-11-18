Political analysts and experts on Kashmir have said that Jammu and Kashmir is a UN-mandated disputed territory and Modi regime's unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019 cannot change this status of the region, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Political analysts and experts on Kashmir have said that Jammu and Kashmir is a UN-mandated disputed territory and Modi regime's unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019 cannot change this status of the region, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to Kashmir Media Service over phone from Srinagar on the condition of anonymity to avoid reprisal from the Indian occupation authorities, they said the disputed nature of Kashmir is an established fact and there is no ambiguity about it. They said that India itself had taken the Kashmir dispute to the UN Security Council and subsequently the World Body had passed successive resolutions, calling for its settlement through holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

"India's hegemonic mindset is stopping it from accepting that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory.

New Delhi's August 05, 2019 moves can't change the fact that J&K is a disputed territory," they said.

The political analysts and experts deplored that the Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist government was targeting the IIOJK High Court Bar Association (HCBA) for its stance on the Kashmir dispute. They said, the HCBA in its constitution has termed Kashmir as a disputed area. "The Bar Association seeks Kashmir settlement in accordance with UN resolutions. The Indian regime has issued three notices to the legal body owing to its adherence to the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir," they said.

The analysts and experts maintained that the international community should take cognizance of Indian illegal authoritarian moves vis-�-vis Kashmir and impress upon New Delhi to honor its commitments on the Kashmir dispute.