AJK observes World Earth Day with a call to action on plastic pollution

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) World Earth Day was observed across AJK on Monday, with a focus on the theme "Planet vs Plastics."

The day's events included a walk and ceremony in Mirpur, hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Govt Model Science College.

Speaking as chief guest Sardar Idrees Mahmood and Principal Prof. Parveen Akhtar emphasized the significance of securing the earth for future generations.

Speakers urged for collective action to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity and raise awareness about environmental issues.

Students showcased models highlighting the importance of water, hills, wildlife and deserts for human life and the need to preserve them.

The event featured a debate and poster competition with winners receiving certificates and cash prizes.

Earth Day provides an opportunity for individuals and organizations to come together and engage in activities aimed at protecting the planet.

This year's theme, "Planet vs. Plastics," highlights the need for collective action to repair and heal the planet's ecosystems and combat plastic pollution.

