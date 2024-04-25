Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles over the demise of an ex-AJK Minister, Shazia Akbar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed profound shock and grief over the sad demise of former minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Ms. Shazia Akbar's mother, it was officially stated.

In his condolence message issued on Thursday, the Prime Minister, while offering his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to Allah The Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, says an AJK POD handout issued here Thursday evening.

