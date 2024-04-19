Mirpur Police Arrest 68 Suspects Of Food Outlet Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:57 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Mirpur Police have arrested 68 suspects, including the mastermind and a hate preacher, in connection with the March 29 attack on an international food outlet.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Ali on Friday, initial investigations led to the release of 22 of the suspects as they were found to be innocent.
The remaining 46 accused including the major suspects were still in custody.
SSP Kamran said three of the main suspects were previously granted pre-arrest bail while one of the main accused who had reportedly stormed the food outlet first, had now been apprehended.
He said raids were being conducted to nab the remaining absconders.
APP/ahr/378
