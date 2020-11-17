UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Arrest Two Kashmiris In New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:14 PM

Indian police arrested two Kashmiri youth in New Delhi on the fake charge of planning to attack important buildings, foreign hotels, embassies and religious places in the Indian capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Indian police arrested two Kashmiri youth in New Delhi on the fake charge of planning to attack important buildings, foreign hotels, embassies and religious places in the Indian capital.

The detained youth have been identified as Abdul Latif, 22, a resident of Doru Baramulla, and 20-year-old Ashraf Khatana, a resident of Hut Mulla, Kupwara in IIOJK.

The youth were arrested by Delhi police special cell on Monday night, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in Kulgam and Shopian districts. Earlier, two Indian police stations were attacked in the two districts.

The troops also conducted a search operation in Sopore town. They sealed all entry and exit points of Amergarh area in the town and conducted house-to-house searches.

