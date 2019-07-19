Indian troops launch search operation in IoK

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in south Kashmir's Islamabad district on Frida

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in south Kashmir's Islamabad district on Friday.

The troops cordoned off Seer Hamdan area of the district and sealed all its entry and exit points, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Seer Hamdan is located on Khanabal-Pahalgam (KP) road, 15 kilometers from Islamabad town. India troops kicked off door to door searching operation to arrest innocent people of Kashmir.