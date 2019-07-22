UrduPoint.com
Jamaat-e-Islami Indian Occupied Kashmir Spokesman Again Slapped With PSA

Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:36 PM

The authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir have invoked black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), for the second time, on Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir have invoked black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), for the second time, on Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali.

According to Kashmir Media Service the first black law applied Advocate Zahid Ali was quashed by a court in Srinagar on July 10.

However, the authorities slapped him with another PSA and shifted him to Kotbhalwal Jail, Jammu, from Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen leader, Masroor Abbas, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees, languishing in different Indian jails.

He said the detainees were subjected to the worst mental and physical torture in jails.

