Jamaat-e-Islami Indian Occupied Kashmir spokesman again slapped with PSA

The authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir have invoked black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), for the second time, on Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali

According to Kashmir Media Service the first black law applied Advocate Zahid Ali was quashed by a court in Srinagar on July 10.

However, the authorities slapped him with another PSA and shifted him to Kotbhalwal Jail, Jammu, from Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen leader, Masroor Abbas, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees, languishing in different Indian jails.

He said the detainees were subjected to the worst mental and physical torture in jails.