Jammu Kashmir people to observe 'Accession to Pakistan Day' on July 19

(@FahadShabbir)

Jammu and Kashmiri people dwelling at both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world will observe the Accession to Pakistan Day, on July 19, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) Jammu and Kashmiri people dwelling at both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world will observe the Accession to Pakistan Day, on July 19, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

On July 19, 1947, genuine representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar.

The historic resolution called for the Accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its existing religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims.

The development had come almost a month before the creation of two sovereign states of Pakistan and India under the partition plan of the British Indian colony on August 14 and 15 respectively, the same year.

As per the understanding behind the partition plan, the princely states were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries. The decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

They took the decision of joining Pakistan to protect their political religious, social, cultural and economic rights, as they were well aware of their fate under Hindus who had deep seated animosity for Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over 700,000 Kashmiris have laid down their lives for Jammu and Kashmir's freedom from Indian occupation and its Accession to Pakistan during the last over 74 years. The worst kind of Indian brutalities have failed to wipe out the Kashmiris' love for Pakistan.

Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism have martyred over 96,630 Kashmiris including 7141 in custody since January 1989. The troops have subjected over 8,000 Kashmiri youth to custodial disappearance, molested over 11,200 women and destroyed at many as 110,334 houses during the period while thousands of Kashmiris still remain lodged in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India.

However, these atrocities have not been able to force the Kashmiri people to give up their just cause and they are determined to continue their struggle to achieve their much cherished goal.