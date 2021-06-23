UrduPoint.com
Restoration Of Pre Aug 5, 2019 Position Priority At APM: Mehbooba

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:53 PM

Restoration of pre Aug 5, 2019 position priority at APM: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, has said that restoration of pre August 05, 2019 position to the territory will be the main demand at all-party meeting (APM) called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, has said that restoration of pre August 05, 2019 position to the territory will be the main demand at all-party meeting (APM) called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Talking to reporters in Bijbehara town of Islamabad district, she said, "We are demanding what has been snatched from the people of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh unconstitutionally on August 5, KMS reported.

She said there is no agenda for the APM. "We were not told about any agenda. However, we are clear in our agenda to seek restoration of what has been snatched from us," she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said during the past two years people of IIOJK suffered the most as anyone who was raising the voice against injustice was being detained and booked under different laws.

Even journalists were not spared for writing truth, she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said that she wanted Kashmiri detainees including political leaders and youth lodged in various jails across India be released or shifted to IIOJK jails as Confidence Building Measure (CBM).

"At least I wanted that prisoners who are facing serious charges and cannot be released should be at least shifted back to Kashmir jails so that their relatives could meet them who otherwise are facing financial and other problem to travel to these jails," she added.

