US asks Indian to remove restrictions in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The US has expressed concern over the grim situation in Indian occupied Kashmir following India's move of abrogating the special status of Kashmir and the ensuing restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the US State Department spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, talking to media in Washington said, "We continue to be very concerned by widespread detentions, including of local political and business leaders and the restrictions on the residents of the region." "We are also concerned about reports that internet and mobile phone access continues to be blocked in certain regions," Ms Ortagus said, adding, "We urge authorities to respect human rights and restore access to services such as the internet and mobile networks." Meanwhile, the Indian authorities have further tightened curfew and other restrictions in occupied Kashmir to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the repeal of special status of the territory and taking out Muharram processions on Friday. Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner of the territory continue to restrict millions of people to their houses since August 5 when Indian government revoked special status of occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world due to strict blockade and suspension of communication links. Internet, mobile, landline telephone services and tv channels remain suspended in the Kashmir valley.

The residents are not being allowed to perform their religious obligations like offering prayers and taking part in Muharram gatherings. They are not even being allowed to attend the funeral prayers of their dear ones who pass away. The patients, doctors and medical staff are facing immense problems in reaching the hospitals.

The humanitarian crisis in the Kashmir valley is aggravating due to strict blockade as people are facing acute shortage of daily commodities like milk, baby food and life-saving medicines while pharmacies and medical stores have run out of stocks. Markets, public transport and train services are shut since August 5.

On the other hand, a 21-year-old Kashmiri student, Meer Faid, was tied to a pole and assaulted by a group of Hindu fanatics and forced to wear women's clothing in Neemrana town of Alwar district in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Meer Faid, a seventh semester aeronautical engineering student from Baramulla area of occupied Kashmir, was attacked on Wednesday night.