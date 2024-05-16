MUST, DHQ signs MOU to modernize healthcare services in Mirpur

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Mirpur Divisional Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital have teamed up to transform healthcare services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), signing a landmark agreement to develop a cutting-edge Hospital Management System.

According to APP Correspondent, Mirpur University and DHQ Hospital have taken a significant step towards modernizing healthcare services in the region.

The two institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance and develop the Hospital Management System (HMS), revolutionizing the hospital's digital infrastructure.

The partnership will see the university's Network and Telecommunication Centre (NTC) providing expertise and resources to improve patient care, streamline operations, and increase efficiency.

This collaboration will strengthen the bond between MUST and DHQ Hospital, advancing healthcare services and education in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior officials from both institutions attended the MoU signing ceremony including Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Maria Zulfiqar, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Majid Altaf and Director of MUST's NTC, Imtiaz Ahmad Bhatt.

